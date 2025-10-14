Triple H needs to disband a major faction for one reason, says ex-WWE writer

WWE had a successful event in Perth, Australia, under Triple H's leadership as Crown Jewel, and the shows around it were filled with good matches and shocking twists. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes that the management needs to disband The Judgment Day.

Ad

In 2022, The Judgment Day was created under the old regime, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the one to lead the group. In the coming months, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined the fray. However, the rising stars betrayed the Rated R Superstar when Finn Balor was introduced as a member.

Since 2022, a few different iterations of The Judgment Day have been formed with every passing year under Triple H's creative regime. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo talked about The Vision's recent turn on Seth Rollins. During this, Russo stated that the company needs to end The Judgment Day, as they haven't meant much on WWE's main roster after Priest and Ripley were removed from the group.

Ad

Trending

"The Judgment Day, stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it. Stop it with The Judgment Day. Judgment Day stopped meaning anything when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left. At that point, Judgment Day is over. So you guys know that they're going to go longer, Coach, than shorter," Russo said.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

What is The Judgment Day doing on WWE RAW?

After Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were gone from the villainous group following WWE SummerSlam 2024, the faction added Liv Morgan and Carlito as new members. However, the group still feuded with their former members for months on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez was added to the faction when Liv Morgan went on an injury hiatus from the weekly product. The female members are involved in the women's division, and others, including Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio, are champions of their respective divisions.

Ad

While Dirty Dom is also active in AAA and the current AAA Mega Champion, Balor and McDonagh haven't defended their World Tag Team Championship for over 100 days as champions. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction on the red brand in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences