"Triple H needs to make this happen" - Fans want to see 40-year-old become a breakout star in WWE

The WWE Universe is hoping to see Triple H book a veteran to have a breakout year in the company.

LA Knight has become one of the most popular superstars on SmackDown, and the promotion is rumored to be trying to sign him to a long-term deal. The veteran began training in 2003 and is finally getting his opportunity to shine on wrestling's biggest stage.

He recently defeated The Miz at WWE Payback with John Cena as the special guest referee. Cena posed with Knight on the entrance ramp after the match to show the 40-year-old respect.

Inside The Ropes asked fans who they believe is set for a breakout year in wrestling and included an image of AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs in their post. Most fans named LA Knight as the superstar they believe has the biggest potential to be a breakout star this year and called on Triple H to make it happen.

A wrestling fan also named Chad Gable as a superstar who could have a huge year following his rivalry against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Many fans think Knight will be a breakout star this year.

Veteran claims CM Punk needs to fix habit before having a sit down with Triple H about potential WWE return

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently claimed that CM Punk will have to make a change if he wants to have a meeting with Triple H about a potential return to the company.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling last Saturday ahead of Collision at the United Center in Chicago. The controversial star may be looking to return to WWE, but Eric Bischoff believes he has to change something about himself first before he even has a meeting with Triple H.

During a recent episode of Strictly Business, Bischoff claimed that CM Punk needs to accept responsibility for his actions and have an honest conversation with Triple H before he could return to WWE.

"However, if Phil can realize that he's much like anybody that's got a bad habit, eventually if you've got a bad habit that's holding you back from being more successful, then you've gotta fix that bad habit. If Phil can do that and sit down and have an honest conversation with Paul Levesque — Paul Levesque's a smart dude. I think if Paul Levesque were to truly believe Phil Brooks, then I think there's a shot. The situation, the environment would be a lot different in WWE than it was in AEW," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

LA Knight has made himself into one of the biggest stars in the company, and the WWE Universe is completely behind him. It will be interesting to see if the veteran captures his first title on the main roster by the end of the year.

