Triple H officially welcomes WWE's new signing; the SmackDown star reacts

A SmackDown name reacted after Triple H officially welcomed him to WWE after this week's edition of the Friday Night Show in London. The Game had shared a picture with the blue brand's new in-ring announcer, Mark Shunock.

A couple of weeks back, Lillian Garcia announced that her stint as the SmackDown announcer was ending, revealing that she was only meant to appear in the role until the right person was found for the job. This led to speculation about who could be her replacement. After days of uncertainty, it was revealed that former ESPN Personality Mark Shunock would step into Garcia's shoes.

After his debut on SmackDown, Triple H shared a backstage picture with Shunock and officially welcomed him to WWE. He was quick to take note of the tweet and responded by thanking The Game and those within the company.

Check out Mark Shunock's tweet below:

"Honored to be here! Thank you @TripleH & everyone at @WWE," tweeted Shunock.

It remains to be seen how Shunock fares in the long run, as his work on SmackDown was well-received by most fans on the internet. As for Lillian Garcia, she hasn't fully stepped away after being replaced on SmackDown and would continue to work during Saturday Night's Main Event specials.

