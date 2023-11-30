"Triple H please make this happen" -WWE Universe wants CM Punk's first feud against a 6-time champion after the latter's recent post

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter as they want to see CM Punk's first feud against 6-time champion Drew McIntyre after the latter's recent post hinted at the same.

McIntyre teamed up with The Judgment Day to go up against the team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in a Survivor Series: WarGames match. The Scottish Warrior was furious after his team lost the bout and stormed out of the arena.

Drew McIntyre has been vocal about his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time. On the latest episode of RAW, he again confronted Rollins for the title after failing to capture it at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, The Scottish Warrior recently uploaded a photo of himself after the Monday Night's show ended and seemingly teased a feud with CM Punk by writing the opening lyrics from the latter's Cult of Personality theme song. You can read more about it here.

Fans quickly noticed this and started pouring their thoughts into the comments section. Most Twitter users wanted to see a feud between Drew McIntyre and The Best in the World.

Some wanted to see a Triple Threat between Mcintyre, Punk, and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk might go after Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Even though fans were thrilled to see CM Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Seth Rollins had an outburst.

The Visionary has also been vocal about not liking The Straight Edge Superstar in his past interviews. The WWE Universe might see a heated feud in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is also going after Rollins for the title. So, a triple-threat match between him, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins cannot be ruled out. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future.

Do you want to see a triple-threat bout between the WWE stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

