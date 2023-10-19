"Triple H has a problem," "May I talk to you about ROMAN REIGNS?" - WWE fans dumbfounded by alarming stat about current champion

Roman Reigns has been holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hostage according to some fans. Many fans believe that another current champion is going down the same path as The Tribal Chief.

Reigns hasn’t defended his title in a televised match since SummerSlam 2023. He defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat for the title over two months ago.

Similarly, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has also not defended her title ever since she won it on the July 17, 2023 episode of RAW. Green won the title with Sonya Deville, but the latter had to drop it due to an injury.

Green found a new partner to retain the championship in the form of Piper Niven. However, the two women are yet to defend their titles even after three months.

The alarming statistic has fans believing that Triple H has nothing for the women’s tag team division. Many took to social media to admit that Chelsea Green’s title run is similar to Roman Reigns.

Some fans believe that the lack of title defenses fits well with Chelsea Green’s current character. She has a ranty gimmick that has seen her get popular in WWE.

Her partnership with Piper could work out well if the creative team gives them a good feud to work with. However, Niven could face the axe if Sonya Deville returns and reunites with Green for a proper run with the titles.

Roman Reigns will have his next match at WWE Crown Jewel

The Season Premiere of SmackDown saw the return of The Tribal Chief. Many believed that John Cena would challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

The 16-time world champion admitted that he hadn’t earned the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the title. However, he brought out LA Knight, who he claimed deserved to face the champion.

It looks like Knight and Reigns will put on a good match in Saudi Arabia. The Megastar is currently one of the biggest babyfaces and most over talents in the company.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns needed someone at the top to work with for a good title defense. He has already run through most of the big men in the company.

Do you think LA Knight will be able to defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

