Triple H reacts to Logan Paul signing WWE contract extension

Triple H has reacted to Logan Paul signing a contract extension with WWE after his incredible match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Since signing with the company, Paul has competed in a handful of matches in WWE. He even unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's Crown Jewel.

Taking to Twitter, Triple H praised The Maverick and reacted to him signing a new contract with WWE. The Game also seems excited to witness what's next in store for Paul:

"A proven Superstar on the biggest stage. Can't wait to see what's next for @LoganPaul." wrote Triple H

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently praised Logan Paul

WWE veteran and former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long is impressed by Logan Paul.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, he claimed that Paul is the next "big star" in WWE. Long said:

"I guarantee you I don't know whether you know he has. Well, I think now he has to make a decision whether he wants to become a full-time wrestler or he wants to continue to stay in the reps field, you know, in the entertainment side, but I think if he decides that he wants to do this full-time, I think Logan Paul will be your next big star."

Paul has already shared the ring with numerous top stars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. Both Rollins and Miz are former world champions.

The Maverick is currently a heel in WWE programming and has adapted quite well to professional wrestling. It remains to be seen who his next feud in WWE will be after the loss to Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

