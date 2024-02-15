"Triple H realized they're useless," "Will be released next" - WWE Universe reacts to former champions showing up on NXT

Triple H has done an excellent job at bolstering the WWE roster by bringing back many formerly released stars and promoting talent from NXT. However, not all re-hires have been able to hit the ground running, and the same seems to be the case with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The duo returned to the global juggernaut just a few months after Triple H took charge of the company's creative following allegations against Vince McMahon. Upon returning, they joined forces with AJ Styles, helping The Phenomenal One in his feud against The Judgment Day. However, they have not done anything notable since the feud and rarely feature on TV programming.

After months of treading water on the main roster, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up on NXT's tapings for the next week (the episode was taped on Wednesday and will be broadcast on February 20). The pair attacked Chase U and the team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom after their #1 contenders match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It looks like The O.C. members will be a part of WWE's third brand moving forward, as the creative seemingly did not have anything for them on the main roster for months.

The responses to their move to the developmental were nothing short of brutal on Twitter/X:

With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson moving to NXT, it is most likely that The O.C. has disbanded, as Mia Yim is the only remaining member on SmackDown. AJ Styles distanced himself from the group a few weeks back, and it was later made official that he was no longer a part of the faction.

Many main roster stars have competed on NXT during Triple H's time as WWE CCO

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aren't the only notable names to move to NXT under Triple H's regime. It has been the norm for the main roster stars to compete on WWE's third brand in the last few months, with some even becoming a prominent part of the show.

While stars such as Becky Lynch and Dominik Mysterio briefly showed up on NXT along with their run on the main roster, others like Baron Corbin have been exclusive to the show for the past few months.

Corbin even won his first title on WWE's third brand, as he and Bron Breakker recently won the NXT Tag Team Championship. The duo could soon defend the gold against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

