"Triple H released the wrong star," "Do what's right for fans" - WWE Universe wants 33-year-old star to return after over a year

Triple H's new WWE regime saw some drastic changes, and one in particular didn't stand out according to the fans. Recently, fans reacted to a heartfelt post from a former star and wanted the company to bring the former champion back in the coming year.

Last year, Mandy Rose was abruptly released from WWE after she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after over 400 days. Fans were disheartened as they wanted Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne on the main roster as Toxic Attraction in the coming year.

It's been a year since Rose was released from WWE, and she uploaded a heartfelt post regarding her journey over the past year. Fans were moved by seeing Mandy Rose talk about her struggles and want the company to hire her back for a second run on the main roster.

Check out some reactions below:

Mandy Rose is the third longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in the company's history. The fans still want her back in the promotion as she had vastly improved inside the squared circle during her dominant reign as the champion.

Mandy Rose wanted to see her fiance under Triple H's WWE regime

Mandy Rose had a long journey in WWE before she received her flowers from the fans during her final run with the promotion. In 2021, Vince McMahon's old regime sent Rose back to the developmental brand, which drastically changed the trajectory of her career.

Unfortunately, she was let go last year, but fans are still hoping to see her return to the promotion. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Mandy Rose spoke about her fiance Tino Sabbatelli and said she would like to see him working under Triple H's regime. Check it out:

"I mean, I don't know. I would love that. I think there is so much, obviously, we know, there is so much missed opportunity and so much potential that we could see. (Tino looks like a million bucks) I know! I don't get it either, and not a lot of people get it, but you know how it is in this business, it's hard to get, but I mean, I think it would be awesome. I would love it. You never know, right?" [30:00 - 30:32]

In 2021, Sabbatelli was released from WWE for the second time. He also had a short run with All Elite Wrestling.

