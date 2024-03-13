"Triple H releasing her soon", "She does not belong in WWE"- Fans unimpressed with 26-year-old star's performance on RAW

WWE has been on a roll ever since Triple H took over the creative duties from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. While fans are mostly entertained by what is presented on TV programming, there was an outrage over a 26-year-old star's performance on RAW recently.

That would be Maxxine Dupri, who competed in a tag team match on the red brand this past Monday. Dupri teamed up with Ivy Nile to take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

LeRae had been inclining towards a heel turn for the last few days after being frustrated with her losing streak. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion cemented the same during her match on RAW as she lashed out at Maxxine in the middle of the match, even seemingly referencing the Alpha Academy member's late brother. LeRae's words got to Dupri's head as Indi Hartwell picked up the win for her team.

The trash-talking segment during the match caused a major uproar on social media. In addition to Candice LeRae's words being classified as tasteless, many fans labeled Maxxine Dupri's acting as awful and unconvincing.

Witnessing the 26-year-old star's reaction to this incident will be interesting.

Former WWE head writer criticized Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae's performance on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was also unimpressed with the trash-talking segment on the latest episode of RAW. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the wrestling veteran criticized Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae, stating that it was the worst acting he had ever seen in his life.

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th (grade) school play," Vince Russo said.

Maxxine Dupri is just getting started with her pro wrestling career and does not have many matches under her belt. The rising star recently came under scrutiny for in-ring performances and was even booed by fans at a live event. However, many of her colleagues supported her on social media, asking fans to be patient.

A few have also pointed out WWE's mistake in handling the 26-year-old star, as she did not hone her in-ring skills on NXT and was thrown into the deep waters on the main roster.