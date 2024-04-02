WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently opened up about the working relationship among Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

WrestleMania XL will mark the second time that the WWE Universe sees Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go head-to-head on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the encounter nearly didn't happen after The Great One seemingly tried to sabotage The American Nightmare's main event spot.

However, massive backlash from fans forced WWE Creative to revert to its original direction. The outrage proved to be a blessing in disguise as The Rock turned heel to kickstart a blockbuster feud with Cody and Seth Rollins. The People's Champ will team up with Roman Reigns for a massive tag team match against The American Nightmare and The Visionary on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H spoke about plenty of things that go on behind the scenes. The Cerebral Assassin spoke about how plans change on the go besides discussing the working relationship between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

"We always have to call audibles every single week. Everything you do is dependent on reactions. That's what we do as an industry. The beautiful thing with this group, and with Cody [Rhodes] and Roman [Reigns], and [The] Rock especially, everybody's got their ear to the ground. And then we all just get together and figure the s--- out!" said Triple H.

What was the original plan for The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?

The American Nightmare punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL this year by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble. As soon as he won the bout, he pointed to The Tribal Chief, seemingly making his choice for the Show of Shows.

The week after the Royal Rumble saw The Rock returning on SmackDown, and Cody Rhodes offering his spot against Reigns to The Great One. The WWE Universe was disappointed with the decision, and the company was forced to change the plan back to having Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes headline Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals.

This weekend, the WWE Universe will see Reigns and Rock team up against Seth Rollins and Rhodes on Night One of the event. The match will have major implications for the Universal Title match between Roman and Cody. If Rhodes fails to win the tag team match, then his title clash with The Tribal Chief will take place under ''Bloodline rules.''