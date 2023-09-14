"Triple H's biggest rehire of 2023," "Shawn did her dirty" - Fans want WWE to bring back 33-year-old Superstar

Triple H gave second chances to several superstars from the past when he became WWE's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon left the company. Recently, fans reacted to former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's comment regarding her in-ring future and pushed the company to bring her back.

Last year, Triple H rehired superstars who were previously released from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime. However, some stars failed to make an impact on the main roster. Last year, Mandy Rose was abruptly released from the company.

She dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez out of nowhere on an episode of NXT. Earlier this month, Rose teased that she won't be a free agent for too long and indicated that she would join a wrestling promotion sooner rather than later. This led to fans demanding the company to bring her back.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that the new merger between UFC and WWE can allow the company to bring back Mandy Rose.

The audience also pointed out the fact that UFC has previously allowed stars with explicit content to perform for their company, and the same could be achieved with Rose following the merger.

Mandy Rose never got a chance to work on WWE's main roster under Triple H's creative leadership

In 2021, Mandy Rose ended her tag team run with Dana Brooke, went to the developmental brand, and turned heel for the first time in years. After a while, she formed Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to dominate the women's division.

The trio was one of the hottest acts on the brand after the show was rebooted. Rose ended up becoming the NXT Women's Champion, while Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. The Golden Goddess became the third-longest-reigning champion of the brand.

Last year, Triple H's new regime took over the company, and Hunter focused his attention on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels became the creative head of the developmental brand after The Game's absence.

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction were destined for greater things on WWE's main roster. Unfortunately, Rose was abruptly released from the company, and she dropped the title on a random episode of NXT. Meanwhile, Jayne and Dolin also ended up going separate ways, and none of them worked for Triple H on the main roster.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose return to WWE's main roster under Triple H's creative leadership? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.