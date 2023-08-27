"Triple H's loss is Tony Khan's gain" - WWE Universe reacts to 10-time Champion possibly appearing at AEW's All In

Triple H lost two talented WWE stars before he took over the creative duties from Vince McMahon ahead of last year's SummerSlam. Today, former RAW, SmackDown, and IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) uploaded a cryptic post that led to fans believing that she could possibly appear at AEW's All In event.

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon willingly stepped back from his position and seemingly retired for a while. Unfortunately, Hunter was not able to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE.

In May 2022, both women walked out of the company and explored their options over the past year. Today, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) uploaded a post that indicates that she's in London, where All In is set to take place. Fans reacted to the post and many believe that Mone could possibly make her first debut for the All Elite company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, fans believe that Mone is up to her usual antics and trolling the crowd. There are some fans who think that the former IWGP Women's Champion is in London to support her real-life friends.

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, had a very successful run with WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership

In 2014, Sasha Banks was at the top of the women's division in the developmental brand alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. The Boss had a very successful run on the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership before making her way to the main roster.

In 2015, she, alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, joined the main roster to end the Divas Era of WWE. The three stars competed for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32. Sasha Banks spent the year feuding with The Queen for the title on Monday Night RAW.

Sasha Banks has won 10 championships in WWE, and 9 title wins came under Vince McMahon's creative leadership on the main roster. Unfortunately, she never got to work with Triple H and his new regime, as Banks and Naomi had already walked out of the company in May 2022.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Triple H spoke highly of Sasha Banks during an interview while promoting WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. The Game mentioned that he expects her to return, and only time will tell.

Do you think Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, will appear at AEW's All In? Sound off in the comment section below.