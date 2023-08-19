"Triple H's new favorite," "He's getting the Roman Reigns' push" - WWE Universe reacts to 26-year-old's win on SmackDown

WWE's creative team and on-screen product took a massive turn when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. However, fans have often criticized one particular aspect of Hunter's booking and that is the former United States Champion Austin Theory and his current run on the main roster.

Last week, Austin Theory lost the United States Championship after over 250 days as the champion on the main roster. The loss came out of nowhere as Rey Mysterio won the title after he replaced Santos Escobar, who was injured by Theory during the show. On the latest episode of SmackDown, fans once again questioned Triple H's booking decision regarding A-Town.

Last night, Austin Theory defeated LA Knight to become the new number-one contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship after The Miz interfered and distracted Knight. This win came only a week after losing the title and fans were gutted that the company once again prioritized the former US Champion instead of giving LA Knight a shot at the title.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long the Master of 619 goes on as the United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Austin Theory spoke about getting buried in WWE by Triple H

After Triple H arrived with his new regime in WWE, Austin Theory became the longest-reigning United States Champion of the Modern Era. A-Town went on to beat several names in the process, only to drop the title to Rey Mysterio.

The WWE Universe has often questioned Triple H's booking of Austin Theory and claims that Hunter has been burying him. Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, Theory addressed these rumors and spoke about The Game.

"We all know on the internet it's tomorrow you can be the greatest thing in the world and the next day you could suck. You know, I remember a time that the internet said, 'man, this guy, he's getting buried. He loses every match.' When's the last time I lost a match? And people still have something to say now. So, to me, as long as there's something said, I'm doing what I need to do. But if there's nothing being said, then there's a worry there because people say your name for a reason whether it's good or bad," he said. [11:23 - 11:53]

Triple H has previously stated that they have long-term plans for the superstars on the main roster, and Theory might well be a part of those plans.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory going after the WWE United States Championship once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here