"Triple H saved him from bingo halls," "Vince McMahon destroyed his career" - WWE Universe reacts to 10-time Champion's current run

Triple H revived the careers of several WWE Superstars under his new regime, who initially suffered due to poor booking under the previous creative team. Recently, the fans reacted to the former 10-time champion's current run and said that they are loving his recent run and role on the roster.

Last year, Triple H got creative control of WWE's main roster after Vince McMahon seemingly stepped back and retired from the industry for a while. During this period, Hunter focused on the booking of The Judgment Day and Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

The stable has flourished, and The Prince became one of the highlights of the brand as he received singles push and feuds over the past few months. Recently, WWE Universe reacted to Finn Balor's current run, and the fans are loving this version of the star under Triple H's creative control.

The fans also pointed out that the previous regime wasted Balor on two separate occasions. It will be interesting to see what Hunter does with Finn Balor on the main roster after the demise of The Judgment Day in the near future.

What has Finn Balor done in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's regime?

In 2014, Finn Balor signed with the promotion and joined the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The Prince became one of the most popular stars on the brand and ended up becoming the longest reigning NXT Champion (combined reigns) in the company's history.

However, it didn't work out the same way when he received his main roster call-up and joined WWE RAW under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. After a month of success and becoming the inaugural Universal Champion, Balor got injured and fell down the card after recovery.

Finn Balor won the United States and Intercontinental Championship on numerous occasions, but Vince McMahon didn't push him back to the top as he became injury-prone in the management's eyes. Later, he revived his career when he returned to the developmental brand and won his second NXT Championship.

However, he was booked better under Triple H's new regime on the main roster as part of The Judgment Day. Earlier this year, it was reported that Hunter has significant plans for Finn Balor in the coming months on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in mind for The Prince.

