"Triple H saved him from catering" - WWE Universe reacts to 39-year-old star potentially having singles run on Monday Night RAW

Triple H's new WWE regime gave several Superstars and teams a second chance over the past year after the Biggest Party of The Summer. Recently, fans reacted to former RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar's recent singles run on Monday Night RAW.

Last year, The Viking Raiders received an update under Triple H's new regime when Valhalla became a part of the team on WWE SmackDown. Earlier this year, the trio was drafted to Monday Night RAW and they feuded with The New Day and the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle (aka McRiddle).

Ivar has been impressing the audience lately with his one-on-one matches against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The WWE Universe recently reacted to the former champion's run and had a divided opinion of his singles run under Triple H's new regime.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe is split on Ivar's run as many believe that the talented big-man will shine as a singles star while others think that not every superstar should receive a push only based on in-ring skills. It will be interesting to see what management does with Ivar during Erik's absence.

What did Erik and Ivar do in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2018, Ivar and Erick dropped the IWGP Tag Team Championships and signed with WWE. The team joined the developmental brand under Triple H's leadership as War Raiders and went on an undefeated streak before winning the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Undisputed Era.

Unfortunately, they had a short run on the then-Black and Gold brand as they made their main roster debut under Vince McMahon's old regime as The Viking Raiders. The two lost some momentum after dropping the titles and getting renamed on numerous occasions.

Eventually, they won the RAW Tag Team Championships as The Viking Raiders after defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. The team went on a hiatus in the following year after Ivar suffered an injury during a match on Monday Night RAW against The Hurt Business.

Last year, Valhalla joined the duo under Triple H's new regime as the team received a soft reboot. The duo has mostly worked under the tag team division on the main roster ever since Ivar returned from his injury. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with the trio.

What are your thoughts on The Viking Raiders?