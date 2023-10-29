"Triple H saved the division," "Make indies your home now" - WWE Universe rejoices over 4-time champion's exit

Triple H's WWE regime has seen some ups and downs over the past few months, especially in the women's division on the red brand. Recently, fans rejoiced over former champion's exit from the promotion after a dismissal run on Monday Night RAW.

Ronda Rousey returned to the company last year after three years and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to have a decent second run with the company on the blue brand, where she won the SmackDown Women's Title twice. Earlier this year, she returned to RAW and allied with Shayna Baszler. They remained together on the red brand after the annual draft and won the Women's Tag Team Championship on the May 29 edition of the Monday Night Show.

However, the dream run eventually ended at Money in the Bank after Baszler attacked Rousey before their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez. Ronda and Shayna feuded over the summer, which concluded in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. The Baddest Women on the Planet lost the bout and left the WWE.

Recently, fans reacted to her exit from the company and rejoiced over it due to her dismissal performance during her second run.

Often, WWE Superstars have been moved to the alumni page but returned to the company as it was done as part of a storyline. However, Rousey not only competed at an independent show, but she's scheduled to appear at another event in November, which confirms her exit from the Titanland.

Ronda Rousey once fought Triple H inside a WWE ring

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her first appearance for the promotion after she signed a deal with the company. She appeared after the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and confronted the winner and champions. However, she didn't immediately go after gold in the promotion.

Instead, she feuded with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for months on Monday Night RAW. After joining the red brand, Rousey was featured in segments involving Hunter, Stephanie, and Kurt Angle. The storyline peaked at Elimination Chamber 2018 when The Authority revealed its true intentions.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet continued her journey and asked Kurt Angle to team up with her for a match against The Authority. The two teamed up for WrestleMania 34, which was Ronda Rousey's official debut match for the promotion against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The match impressed fans and critics as only one official tag was made from Team Ronda and Angle. During the bout, the Baddest Woman on the Planet landed a few punches and slammed The King of Kings inside the squared circle. She secured the win for her team after she made Stephanie McMahon tap out.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey leaving WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.