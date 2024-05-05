Triple H should send WWE RAW star back to NXT, says veteran, despite being "hot & cute"

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Maxxine Dupri should not be on the WWE main roster.

The 26-year-old debuted on the main roster nearly two years ago as a member of Maximum Male Models. As the group disbanded, she joined Chad Gable's Alpha Academy. Although Dupri was initially a valet, she transitioned into an in-ring competitor over the past few months.

Nevertheless, Konnan does not believe the Alpha Academy member is ready to compete on the main roster. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he wondered why the creative team, led by Triple H, kept booking her in matches, suggesting that they send her back to NXT to improve her work before she returns to the main roster:

"Maxxine's very hot and cute but, bro, she's just not ready. Why they keep putting her in the ring, you know? So, I just think they should send her down to NXT. When she's ready, bring her back. What's the rush?" Konnan said. [12:37 - 12:52]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defended Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri's performance at a live event several weeks ago was met with significant backlash from many WWE fans. However, multiple current superstars and legends fired back at these critics.

In an interview with Slam Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defended the Alpha Academy member:

"I think these keyboard warriors have no idea what we do. I suffered it too. They were like, 'Oh that [match] was cr*p.' Well, you try it. I love that [the women] banded together. Because we all get it, we all go through it, we live it. It affects us, you know? We have feelings. So when people say something mean, it doesn't feel that great. So it's great that we can all use the platform of social media to [unite], and let [the critics] know that they can't just talk s*** and get away with it. I love that we can put them in their place," she said.

It would be interesting to see what is next for Maxxine Dupri. While she has been feuding with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on RAW, the 26-year-old is also involved in another storyline in which her Alpha Academy leader, Chad Gable, turned heel. After insulting her and her teammates, Gable told them they had to help him win the Intercontinental Title.

What do you think of Maxxine Dupri's work on WWE RAW? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.