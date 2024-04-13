"Triple H is sending him back to NXT during WWE Draft" - Fans react to 30-year-old star's questionable run

WWE has ushered in a new era under Triple H's creative leadership after Roman Reigns passed the torch to Cody Rhodes as the next face of the company. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Cameron Grimes' questionable run on Friday Night SmackDown.

The annual WWE Draft made a striking return under Triple H's new regime and completely changed the landscape across all three brands. Several NXT stars moved to the main roster, including Cameron Grimes, as he joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Grimes has made seven televised appearances on Friday Night SmackDown after moving to the brand. The WWE Universe was disappointed with the management's booking of the former North American Champion and wants to see him in a better position after he lost to Bron Breakker.

A section of fans felt that Grimes might be sent to NXT shortly.

The former North American Champion was immensely popular during his time on the developmental brand. However, a stacked roster could've been one of the reasons behind the star's questionable booking over the past year. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with Grimes heading into the annual draft.

Triple H reportedly had plans to push Cameron Grimes after moving him to WWE's main roster

Triple H has spent years creating the stars of tomorrow on the developmental brand. The Game has previously created stars on NXT or brought independent stars into the promotion before making them a household name in the company.

Cameron Grimes spent years working on the independent circuit before he joined the Stamford-based promotion. The star captured the Million Dollar and the North American Championship during his time on the developmental brand before moving to WWE's main roster.

When the annual Draft returned to the main roster, Grimes received his call-up. According to a previous report from WRKD Wrestling, Triple H was impressed by the star and had plans for him before he moved to Friday Night SmackDown in May 2023.

"While drafted last, we've heard HHH has high hopes for @CGrimesWWE, having long advocated for him to be called up. Between mic skills and body transformation, he has supporters backstage, and a push is expected once the draft goes into effect,'' the report stated.

Unfortunately, Grimes has stacked more defeats than wins during his time on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the former North American Champion does in the coming weeks.

