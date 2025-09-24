Triple H could be in serious trouble with ESPN after WWE Wrestlepalooza, says wrestling veteran, for one major reason

WWE hyped its debut on the ESPN app heading into Wrestlepalooza in Indiana, and Triple H promised a lot to the fans in the process. Meanwhile, Vince Russo pointed out that at some point, the company and the regime could be in trouble with ESPN due to one major reason.

Triple H went all out while promoting WWE's debut on the ESPN app, and Wrestlepalooza was the first premium live event following the deal. The Game hyped the show up by stating there would be surprises, but apart from Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker's appearance, the show received a C+ rating from ESPN.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo raised a valid point and stated that Triple H and the WWE could be in trouble if ESPN decides to have a serious conversation with him and the company about how they promote the event versus their final output. Moreover, the wrestling veteran thinks the company can't keep getting away with a product like Wrestlepalooza every time.

"If I'm ESPN, I'm having a conversation with Triple H. This was the first big show, and you promised surprises, and a lot of people might've bought this because you put the seed in their head. So, can you explain to us in your mind what the surprise was? They've got to have these conversations with the WWE. Otherwise, coach, they're just going to coast," Russo said.

Vince Russo thinks Triple H ruined Drew McIntyre and John Cena's push at WWE Wrestlepalooza

John Cena and Drew McIntyre had momentum on their side heading into Wrestlepalooza, as Cena was in his final run as a performer with a win over Logan Paul in France, and McIntyre decimated Cody Rhodes and secured a win over Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown.

Unfortunately, both stars lost, and it affected their run following the show. In the same episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo went off at Triple H's booking of both names and stated that The Game ruined The Scottish Warrior's and The Franchise Player's run in Indiana.

"This show, you k*lled John Cena; you don't protect John Cena at all. He gets annihilated... Here's my first question: great for Brock Lesnar, but what does this do for John Cena? Nothing, zero. Let's go to the main event; you beat freaking Drew McIntyre clean. Great for Cody Rhodes. What does it do for Drew McIntyre? Nothing. It makes him not worth anything," Russo said.

The former writer primarily blames the Triple H-led creative regime for these poor booking choices.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

