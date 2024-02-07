"Triple H signing the release papers," "Won't be employed after WrestleMania" - Fans react to 5-time WWE champion's run

WWE has drastically changed in terms of both storytelling and in-ring consistency under Triple H's regime. However, fans have reacted to a former champion's poor run on the red brand, which previously received a monster push under the new regime.

Last year, Shayna Baszler received a monster push in the promotion when she feuded with Ronda Rousey after Money in the Bank 2023. She became the first woman to get a submission win over the Baddest Woman on the Planet before Rousey left WWE after her second run.

However, it's only been downhill for the former 2-time NXT Women's Champion following the feud on Monday Night RAW. On the most recent episode of the red brand, Baszler lost to Becky Lynch in a qualifier match for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. Fans recently reacted to her poor run with the promotion.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from a few tag team wins alongside Zoey Stark, the former 3-time Tag Team Champion hasn't won a singles bout on Monday Night RAW since September 2023. The fans want to see her in the upcoming chamber match due to her previous performance inside the steel structure.

Shayna Baszler on Ronda Rousey's potential return to WWE

Last year, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey finally united on the main roster and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The two stars ruled the division for a while before The Submission Magician turned on her best friend at Money in the Bank 2023.

After a summer feud on Monday Night RAW, Rousey had her last match with Baszler and left the promotion by putting over her best friend. Speaking to Steve Fall ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Baszler said she's open to seeing The Baddest Woman on The Planet return to the company.

"I mean I wouldn't hate beating up Ronda [Rousey] again, right? Maybe if she can come out and respect me a little more, so maybe we could help each other, I don't know. We haven't talked about it, but I wouldn't hate it."

The duo were champions together for a month and unified them with the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating The Unholy Union. Ronda Rousey recently made some serious allegations against Bruce Prichard ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return to the company for a third run? Sound off in the comment section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE