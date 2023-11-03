"Triple H signs superior talent unlike Tony," "Tiny Khan is shaking" - WWE Universe excited over a recent report on 35-year-old star

Triple H's WWE regime has often received praise for signing talent that contributes largely to the weekly programming. Recently, fans rejoiced over a report that hints at the return of a popular star for the first time in nearly four years.

Last year, Triple H rehired several stars from the independent circuit and other promotions who were initially released by WWE under Vince McMahon's old regime. Stars such as Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Johnny Gargano, and more became a hit on the main roster.

Earlier this year, there were reports about Kairi Sane's potential return to WWE. Today, a new report revealed that The Pirate Princess has been added to the company's internal roster, which means that the management could possibly start building storylines around her before she reappears on television.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what the Pirate Princess will do in the promotion during her second stint.

What did Kairi Sane do in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2017, Kairi Sane signed with the company and joined the promotion under Triple H's creative leadership in NXT. She won the inaugural Mae Young Classic when she defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals, which also gave her a title shot against the NXT Women's Champion.

Later, she worked in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and competed in a battle royal at WrestleMania 34. She became a staple of the developmental brand, which was under Triple H's creative control. The Pirate Princess also captured the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler.

Kairi received her main roster call-up in 2019 and worked under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. The Pirate Princess also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors.

During the Pandemic Era, they lost the titles back to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross before they entered a storyline against Boss 'n' Hug Connection. This was her last feud in the promotion before she went back to Japan. In 2021, she was released from her roles and duties with the promotion.

