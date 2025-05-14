"Triple H, stop wasting this man," "Better go to AEW" - WWE fans erupt in anger after former world champion sets unfortunate record on RAW

A major WWE Superstar suffered a huge loss in a one-on-one match on this week's RAW. The outcome of the contest has not been well-received by the wrestling world, with many expressing anger over Triple H's booking of the former world champion.

Ad

On the May 12, 2025, edition of RAW, Finn Balor faced AJ Styles. The bout saw interference from The Judgment Day members. However, The Phenomenal One managed to overcome their attempts. In the end, Penta neutralized the heel faction, creating a distraction that allowed Styles to capitalize with a Phenomenal Forearm on The Demon King. This encounter marked an unfortunate milestone for Finn Balor, as it was his 18th defeat in his last 20 matches on WWE TV.

Ad

Trending

After the former Universal Champion broke his silence on Instagram, the wrestling world flooded his comments section.

Ad

Fans urged Triple H to stop wasting The Prince's talent and expressed their desire for him to join Tony Khan's AEW. Some users suggested Balor should leave The Judgment Day for a singles title run, envisioning a babyface turn for him.

You can check out the reactions shared by fans in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor is potentially set for a babyface stint in WWE

Tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been steadily rising over the past few months, revealing cracks within The Judgment Day. This friction seemingly intensified after the 43-year-old was pinned by ''Dirty'' Dom in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

During a Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that Finn Balor needed a babyface run and that WWE could soon pull the trigger on this creative direction.

Ad

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up, and then Finn goes into the babyface category; [I] think it would do well."

Only time will tell when the Stamford-based promotion will make a major shift in Balor's character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More