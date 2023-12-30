Triple H to stun the wrestling world by bringing back 6-time WWE World Champion at RAW Day 1, according to fans

Triple H's recent tweet about a former WWE Champion possibly showing up at next week's Day 1 edition of RAW has gotten the fans buzzing. Though viewers shared their desire to see various former stars return, a group of fans believed it was none other than Batista who could be gracing the Monday night show.

The Animal is one of WWE's most successful crossover stars, whose growth as an actor in Hollywood has catapulted him to new heights. A 6-time World Champion, Batista has been rumored to join the WWE Hall of Fame for quite some time. He came close to being inducted in 2021 but later withdrew due to other commitments. Since then, fans have clamored to see him join the elite group every year.

A few hours back, Triple H dropped a tweet, mentioning that a former WWE Champion could be showing up at next week's edition of RAW Day 1. However, the Chief Content Officer did not divulge the details, leaving viewers to wonder. Among the several wrestlers whose names popped up in the comments section, one of the biggest of them was Batista.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Bill Apter on WWE legend Batista's recent physical transformation

A few days back, a picture of the WWE legend Batista surfaced on the internet alongside the popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, where he seemed to have dropped considerable weight. Though it understandably concerned a lot of fans, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it could be the case of The Animal preparing for an upcoming role.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter cited the example of how Robert De Niro, too, had undergone a drastic transformation for his role as Jake LaMotta in the iconic 1980 film Raging Bull.

"That he is preparing for a role. Robert De Niro put on like a hundred lbs to play Jake LaMotta. Sometimes you gotta lose lbs to play a certain role. It's all part of the acting game," Bill Apter said.

Whether or not Batista appears on next week's Day 1 edition of RAW, it is safe to say that Triple H's tease could give a considerable ratings boost to the show.

What are the chances of Batista returning to possibly set up his much-awaited and long-overdue WWE Hall of Fame induction? Let us know in the comments section below.