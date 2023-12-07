"Triple H has successfully ruined the company," "More people losing their jobs" - Heartbreaking WWE announcement sees fans furious

A major WWE announcement has broken fans' hearts on Twitter, and they are letting everyone know about it.

WWE's Home Video UK Twitter account issued a statement saying that the company had decided to leave the home video category going forward and that after 2023, the licensing deal would not be renewed.

The last Home Video release from Fremantle for the company was the 2023 Crown Jewel event. The UK and Germany releases of the same are scheduled for release later this December.

The company has been releasing VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray discs for the last 36 years and, in the last 11 years, has been doing it with Fremantle.

The physical media was often collected in large libraries by fans around the world. At this time, it's not confirmed whether this is the end of all home videos or simply when it comes to the United Kingdom and Europe. One report stated that WWE Home Video itself would be ending after 2023.

Fans were furious about the announcement and let their feelings be known on Twitter. Several were heartbroken about the announcement as well, with some talking about their large collections at home. Others admitted that with the Network, they had let their collection lapse, but it was still a sad day nonetheless.

Several fans were very angry, with some even blaming Triple H. Other fans pointed out that this would lead to even more people losing their jobs and that Endeavor's takeover of the company had led to a lot of this.

TKO President Mark Shapiro has commented on WWE Network and UFC pairing up

Meanwhile, TKO President Mark Shapiro recently commented on the digital side of things. He spoke at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

Shapiro said that they were considering pairing up the WWE Network and UFC together in a package after the network's current deal with NBC ends in March 2026.

"The deal with NBC is up in March 2026. We could take it to market all by itself or we could package it with UFC since it's similar content." (h/t Fightful)

The digital side of the company's video collection appears to be flourishing, but physical collectors may now have to find other avenues.

