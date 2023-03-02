"Triple H being treated like a c*ck"- WWE Universe erupts after reports of Vince McMahon's involvement in major WrestleMania match

Despite Vince McMahon returning to WWE, Triple H is widely reported to still be in charge of the creative process. However, recent reports have emerged stating that the 77-year-old is behind Brock Lesnar vs Omos and fans have had their say on the matter.
Omos shocked the wrestling world on RAW a couple of weeks ago as he laid out the challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a match at WrestleMania 39. The bout was made official on the red brand this week. The announcement came as a shock to fans, as many didn't expect a person of Brock's stature to be involved in a showdown with Omos.
WrestleVotes recently reported that the match was pushed through by Vince McMahon, seemingly confirming that the former WWE CEO is indeed involved in the company's creative pitches.
Top WWE star talked about the difference between working under Triple H and Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon shocked the pro wrestling world last year when he announced his retirement from WWE amid misconduct allegations. The 77-year-old was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEO while Triple H took over the reins of the company's creative department.
Charlotte Flair recently shared her thoughts on working under Mr. McMahon and Triple H. The SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she doesn't feel much difference:
"I haven't really noticed a difference because I feel, as a performer, that my job is just to make my boss happy. Whoever is in the seat is your boss. Maybe if I was new, I would feel a difference, but I'm on more of the seasoned vet side. I don't feel like there is as much maneuvering or trying to build a new character." [H/T: News-Journal]
Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year. Being a majority shareholder, he was soon elected back to the company's board of directors. His return was followed by Stephanie McMahon announcing her resignation. Numerous changes have also been made to the company's backstage staff.
