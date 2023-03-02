"Triple H being treated like a c*ck"- WWE Universe erupts after reports of Vince McMahon's involvement in major WrestleMania match

Despite Vince McMahon returning to WWE, Triple H is widely reported to still be in charge of the creative process. However, recent reports have emerged stating that the 77-year-old is behind Brock Lesnar vs Omos and fans have had their say on the matter.

Omos shocked the wrestling world on RAW a couple of weeks ago as he laid out the challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a match at WrestleMania 39. The bout was made official on the red brand this week. The announcement came as a shock to fans, as many didn't expect a person of Brock's stature to be involved in a showdown with Omos.

WrestleVotes recently reported that the match was pushed through by Vince McMahon, seemingly confirming that the former WWE CEO is indeed involved in the company's creative pitches.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. https://t.co/VpcdEFsLzJ

Check out how Twitterati responded to the aforementioned report:

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestleVotes Nobody is surprised. Once hhh said he communicates with Vince regarding creative, no way a WM happens without Vince’s hands involved. @WrestleVotes Nobody is surprised. Once hhh said he communicates with Vince regarding creative, no way a WM happens without Vince’s hands involved.

John D @HorhayBlanco @WrestleVotes I don't want him involved. Ever. And I know this could open up the door to him worming his way into making more creative calls. But I'd be fine if they just take 1 mid-card slot each year and go "Here old man, you can have ONE" and that's it. @WrestleVotes I don't want him involved. Ever. And I know this could open up the door to him worming his way into making more creative calls. But I'd be fine if they just take 1 mid-card slot each year and go "Here old man, you can have ONE" and that's it.

Dave @DavieC726 @WrestleVotes It smelled like him from Day 1. It seems like Vince is exercising a “Do this march or I’m REALLY coming back Paul” @WrestleVotes It smelled like him from Day 1. It seems like Vince is exercising a “Do this march or I’m REALLY coming back Paul”

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman @WrestleVotes His fingerprints were all over it. We were building to a hurt business reunion and now we pivot and Brock is facing a guy who this current regime rarely uses. @WrestleVotes His fingerprints were all over it. We were building to a hurt business reunion and now we pivot and Brock is facing a guy who this current regime rarely uses.

Zach McElroy @ZachMcElroy1 @WrestleVotes That’s why even when HHH got the book it was impossible to get invested in this company because this was always inevitable @WrestleVotes That’s why even when HHH got the book it was impossible to get invested in this company because this was always inevitable

dougalmcdougall @dougalmcdougal2 @WrestleVotes And everybody thought he wasn’t back in creative, Monday night was a clear indication of who’s still running the show at WWE 🤣🤣🤣 @WrestleVotes And everybody thought he wasn’t back in creative, Monday night was a clear indication of who’s still running the show at WWE 🤣🤣🤣

J Bucci @Cylix3341 @WrestleVotes You can tell Vince has his hand back in creative….everything except the Bloodline story has come to a halt. And Vince favorites are all dominating tv time @WrestleVotes You can tell Vince has his hand back in creative….everything except the Bloodline story has come to a halt. And Vince favorites are all dominating tv time

Generation Why? Entertainment @Gen_Why_Ent



But honestly. It’s mania. They need one of those freak show matches for the casuals. I don’t like it. But I get it. @WrestleVotes I mean here’s triple Hs position. You can’t shoot down EVERYTHING the old man wants. Because then he’ll just be like “well I’m coming back to creative”But honestly. It’s mania. They need one of those freak show matches for the casuals. I don’t like it. But I get it. @WrestleVotes I mean here’s triple Hs position. You can’t shoot down EVERYTHING the old man wants. Because then he’ll just be like “well I’m coming back to creative”But honestly. It’s mania. They need one of those freak show matches for the casuals. I don’t like it. But I get it.

TheFrostDemon🥶😈 @TheFrostxDemon

I say: Triple H's BOSS Vincent Kennedy McMahon has the final say @WrestleVotes Some say....TRIPLE H has a final say.I say: Triple H's BOSS Vincent Kennedy McMahon has the final say @WrestleVotes Some say....TRIPLE H has a final say.I say: Triple H's BOSS Vincent Kennedy McMahon has the final say 😈

Top WWE star talked about the difference between working under Triple H and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon shocked the pro wrestling world last year when he announced his retirement from WWE amid misconduct allegations. The 77-year-old was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEO while Triple H took over the reins of the company's creative department.

Charlotte Flair recently shared her thoughts on working under Mr. McMahon and Triple H. The SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she doesn't feel much difference:

"I haven't really noticed a difference because I feel, as a performer, that my job is just to make my boss happy. Whoever is in the seat is your boss. Maybe if I was new, I would feel a difference, but I'm on more of the seasoned vet side. I don't feel like there is as much maneuvering or trying to build a new character." [H/T: News-Journal]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves.



Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. If WWE actually does Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania 39, that will convince me Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE Creative.That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves.Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If WWE actually does Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania 39, that will convince me Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE Creative.That makes 0 sense and it sounds like the type of 1980s match Vince loves. Triple H would go for a story with Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6ydPKGmEEx

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year. Being a majority shareholder, he was soon elected back to the company's board of directors. His return was followed by Stephanie McMahon announcing her resignation. Numerous changes have also been made to the company's backstage staff.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes