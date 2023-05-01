Triple H trends for a non-WWE related reason, leaves Twitter confused

Triple H has been trending on social media for reasons unrelated to WWE and it has left wrestling fans confused.

The 53-year-old appeared during this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown during the first night of the draft. He announced the first round of selections before handing it off to WWE legends RVD, Michael Hayes, JBL, and Shawn Michaels to announce the remaining picks on Friday night.

In addition to being the name of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is also the name of a South Korean musical group. The K-Pop band released their hit single "365 Fresh" six years ago today and many of the group's fans celebrated the anniversary on Twitter.

A few wrestling fans took to Twitter to joke that they had always thought of Triple H as a wrestler and were unaware of his musical career.

Edwin @NYedwin93 twitter.com/todayinggs/sta… GG Anniversaries @todayinggs 6 years ago today, Triple H debuted with their 1st Mini Album ‘199X’ with title track ‘365 FRESH’



6 years ago today, Triple H debuted with their 1st Mini Album ‘199X’ with title track ‘365 FRESH’https://t.co/G9Lm5roa7C Only Triple H I recognize Only Triple H I recognize 😤 twitter.com/todayinggs/sta… https://t.co/WevHWoJyKN

czw mox thinker @sickconnery GG Anniversaries @todayinggs 6 years ago today, Triple H debuted with their 1st Mini Album ‘199X’ with title track ‘365 FRESH’



6 years ago today, Triple H debuted with their 1st Mini Album ‘199X’ with title track ‘365 FRESH’https://t.co/G9Lm5roa7C damn didn’t know triple h had a music career so true of him twitter.com/todayinggs/sta… damn didn’t know triple h had a music career so true of him twitter.com/todayinggs/sta…

Bill Apter praises WWE Superstar brought back to the company by Triple H

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised a recently-returned superstar after he was brought back to WWE by Triple H.

Bronson Reed was released in August 2021 but was brought back to the company at the end of last year. He returned to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis and is now involved in a rivalry for the United States Championship. Austin Theory is set to defend the US title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match next weekend at Backlash.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter praised Bronson Reed and added that the future is bright for the Australian star.

"I wanna bring up somebody I saw wrestle last night. Not a lot of people talk about him, and he came out of NXT. But Teddy, do you remember back in the days when guys were like monsters and fans were like afraid of them and everything? This kid Bronson Reed, the way he's built, the way he acts, the nasty personality, with me, he's going to be a monster heel doing that going up to the highest level because of the way he looks and acts," said Bill Apter. (16:48 - 17:23)

Wrestling fans have largely been in favor of the changes The King of Kings has made to the product. It will be fascinating to see if he still has as much creative influence following the company's merger with Endeavor.

Are you looking forward to the United States Championship Triple Threat match at Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes