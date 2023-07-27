"Triple H doesn't trust her," "HHH just hates using her" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on 33-year-old star

WWE underwent several changes when Triple H took over creative duties. However, there were some stars who were favored by Vince McMahon that haven't had the chance to shine under the new regime. Fans recently reacted to a new report regarding plans for Lacey Evans.

Last year, Evans jumped between the two major brands before finally landing on Friday Night SmackDown as a heel. However, she was barely featured under the new regime and hardly received any screen time. Triple H made several changes to the product including using talents from his era of NXT.

Meanwhile, superstars who became household names under Vince McMahon's old regime were sidelined after his departure from the company in July 2022. According to a recent report, WWE has no creative plans for Evans, which is why she hasn't appeared on weekly television.

The WWE Universe has been critical of Lacey Evans' run for a while and her recent controversies have not helped her case. It will be interesting to see what Triple H's new regime will plan on doing with The Sassy Southern Belle

Lacey Evans had a better WWE run before the arrival of Triple H's new regime

In 2019, Lacey Evans arrived on the main roster alongside, EC3, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Heavy Machinery, and more. The Sassy Southern Belle was heavily featured on Monday Night RAW but didn't make her WWE main roster debut until after WrestleMania 35.

After the event, she immediately targeted Becky Lynch and the two had a summer feud, which The Man won. By the end of the year, Evans turned face for the first time and feuded with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Unfortunately, she was unable to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In 2021, WWE had massive plans for Lacey Evans when she feuded with Charlotte Flair and was set to dethrone Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she went on maternal leave and those plans for WrestleMania 37 were scrapped.

Under Triple H's new regime, Evans has made only nine televised appearances. The new regime has clearly not utilized The Sassy Southern Belle as much as she'd like, It will be interesting to see what's next for Lacey Evans in the company.

