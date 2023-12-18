"Triple H u know better game" - Randy Orton's awkward moment with Roman Reigns sees WWE fans react

WWE fans reacted to Randy Orton's awkward moment with Roman Reigns that took place on SmackDown last week.

Randy Orton recently made his return to the WWE after spending 18 months on the sidelines due to severe injury. Since his return, he has made his intentions clear that he is here to get revenge on The Bloodline.

He even joined SmackDown in hopes that he can get his hands on Roman Reigns. He also found some unwanted help in LA Knight who has also been feuding with The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns made a rare appearance on WWE SmackDown last week. He named Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief. However, the celebration was interrupted when Randy Orton's music hit. As The Viper was walking towards the ring, the production team had to cut to a commercial break.

Since then, fan footage from the awkward commercial break has made its round online. In the clip, Orton can be seen wandering aimlessly while The Bloodline were standing in the ring. Fans have since reacted to the awkward moment.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan stated that WWE should never do this again.

While another fan stated that this is one thing that AEW does better than WWE.

One other fan joked that Orton was trying to keep himself in the zone.

Randy Orton predicts Roman Reigns will move on Hollywood soon

One of the similarities between some of the top WWE Superstars in recent years has been that they have moved on from wrestling into Hollywood. Batista, The Rock, and John Cena have all made that transition with success.

Given that Reigns is related to The Rock, Orton claimed during an interview that he will still be here while Reigns moves on to Hollywood.

“I don’t care if Roman Reigns… I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.” [H/T First Sportz]

It will be interesting to see whether Orton will get his revenge on Reigns and finally dethrone him.

What did you make of the awkward ad break on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.