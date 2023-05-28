"Triple H is so so unfair","Guy is a mega star" - Fans urge WWE to give a bigger push to 40-year old star after popularity rise 

Since taking over the WWE creative responsibilities, Triple H has handed pushes to several stars. Despite some well-received booking decisions, fans would like to see the Game do better with LA Knight after his recent surge in popularity.

LA Knight debuted for WWE at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in 2021 and won the Million Dollar Championship once. He made his main roster debut on January 24, 2022, episode of RAW, getting involved in a backstage segment with The Dirty Dawgs' Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Since then, he has had a somewhat inconsistent run on the main roster. There were times when it felt like the upper management was completely behind him as a top star, but it never materialized into anything significant. His most recent match saw him team up with Rick Boogs in a losing cause against the Street Profits on the May 19, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE presented Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Triple H was drowned out by loud chants for LA Knight. This sparked several comments from fans on social media urging the King of Kings to give a more sustained push to the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 La knight is legit over EVERYWHERE. Ya love to see it. La knight is legit over EVERYWHERE. Ya love to see it. https://t.co/PudxgFjgQf

Pete Frost 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️🏻 @PeteFrostArt @AdamGoldberg28 When on earth is triple h gna realise he needs to push him now @AdamGoldberg28 When on earth is triple h gna realise he needs to push him now

IcedTCurtis😎 @IcedTCurtisTTV @AdamGoldberg28 Rightfully so. That guy is a mega star & he hasn’t even gotten started yet. @AdamGoldberg28 Rightfully so. That guy is a mega star & he hasn’t even gotten started yet.

Konnan was critical of WWE's booking of LA Knight

LA Knight has long been thought of as a potential main event star on the main roster. Since it has not happened yet, a lot of people have questioned WWE's booking of him.

Konnan echoed similar thoughts on his podcast recently. The WCW veteran stated that the Stamford-based company could make a lot of money with LA Knight, and he deserves a proper push.

"I don’t know why you'd have a guy, when it's so hard to get people over, is over, and you haven't even pushed him," Konnan said about Knight. "There's so many great things you can do to make money with him. Why you wouldn't take advantage of him and try to take his knees out? And I could see him as Universal Champion, and if they gave him a proper push like we've seen them do when they want to, why not World Champ?"

LA Knight is rumored to be one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank this year, and if he does, it could be the start of a main event run that fans have wanted for a long time.

