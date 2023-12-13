"Triple H is an unsafe booker," "Bro gets disrespected all the time" - WWE Universe reacts to 3-time champion's current run

Triple H's new WWE regime has delivered when it comes to shows and events that take place throughout the year. However, fans have recently reacted to the former three-time champion's current run that appeared during a recent backstage segment on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Ricochet had a high-profile feud with Logan Paul that ended at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, the former North American Champion hasn't been used effectively under Triple H's regime over the past few months, and fans have started to notice it.

On the latest episode of RAW, he was seen during a backstage segment with CM Punk, Kofi Kingston, and Chad Gable. Recently, fans took a poll on whether Ricochet will ever win the world championship.

Most fans denied it, and several spoke about his recent run on the red brand over the past few months.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Initially, Ricochet was heavily featured on television under Triple H's new regime. However, the appearances have reduced after he suffered a concussion during a Fatal-Four-Way match. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with the former United States Champion.

Ricochet excited over new changes brought by Triple H's new WWE regime

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and took over the creative duties that Vince McMahon used to look after on WWE's main roster. Many stars got more exposure on weekly television and premium live events, which revived their careers under the new regime.

One of them was Ricochet, who was heavily featured on WWE RAW. During an interview on Power 106 LA, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke highly of Triple H's new WWE regime and the changes that were being implemented on the main roster.

"It’s a crazy time of just history, It’s a crazy time to be a part of it, to be a fan of it," Ricochet said. "I’m excited, anytime there’s change or anytime there’s something new, it’s going to be something you gotta get used to, it’s gunna be something different of course. But I think everybody’s pretty motivated to do the best they can, the morales up, everyone’s pretty positive about everything, so I’m happy, I’m excited." [From 04:00 to 04:40]

The former Prince Puma has faced champions such as Gunther and Dominik Mysterio but failed to win the title.

What are your thoughts on Ricochet? Sound off in the comments section below.

