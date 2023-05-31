"Triple H values talent," "The next main eventer" - Fans are elated to see WWE pushing 29-year-old star on Monday Night RAW

WWE recently brought back the annual Draft, and fans were excited to see new stars and teams shine across all three brands. Recently, fans were elated to see the company push the newest RAW star Zoey Stark after she aligned herself with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Last weekend, Becky Lynch finally met Trish Stratus inside the squared circle after the latter betrayed The Man and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team title. Unfortunately for Lynch, Stratus took Zoey Stark under her wing, who showed up at Night of Champions and hit Lynch with a Z360.

Later, the two once again teamed up to attack The Man on RAW after Night of Champions. Fans are extremely happy with Stark's booking on the main roster as she was immediately pushed into a major feud and working with top stars of the division.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.



WWE must be extremely high on her. Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.WWE must be extremely high on her. https://t.co/Unjrd9VQHn

𝔼𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 🇬🇭 @GhanaianSavage



Shes a bit injury prone, which worries me but I'm down with the rise of Zoey Stark @ProWFinesse I like this a lot, Zoey is reaching her prime and WWE sees it.Shes a bit injury prone, which worries me but I'm down with the rise of Zoey Stark @ProWFinesse I like this a lot, Zoey is reaching her prime and WWE sees it.Shes a bit injury prone, which worries me but I'm down with the rise of Zoey Stark

riz @washaqii @ProWFinesse The next main eventer and then the Big push for build up she. Let's see @ProWFinesse The next main eventer and then the Big push for build up she. Let's see

Gojo Stan @gojomylife She will rule the new era @ProWFinesse Triple H values talentShe will rule the new era @ProWFinesse Triple H values talent 🙌 She will rule the new era 🔥🔥

Several NXT call-ups are still trying to get more air time on weekly television. Meanwhile, Stark is already paired up with Trish Stratus and feuding with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. WWE seems to be quite high on the 29-year-old, and fans are happy about the rising star's current storyline.

Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch will be in action on next week's WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark made her main roster debut during the annual Draft and joined Monday Night RAW. After arriving on the brand, Stark defeated stars including Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross before aligning with Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has been feuding with Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW after she attacked Lita and cost Lynch the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In their first showdown, Stark assisted Stratus in her victory over Lynch.

Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is around the corner, and superstars are battling it out to qualify for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Last Monday, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet qualified from the red brand's side.

Next week, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark will compete on Monday Night RAW against Sonya Deville and Natalya, respectively. It will be interesting to see if both stars punch their ticket to the event in London or if the two will try to ruin each other's chances to enter the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

What are your thoughts on Zoey Stark's run on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

