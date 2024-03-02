"Triple H will fire her by 2025", "Just want to punish her"- Fans majorly disappointed with 36-year-old WWE star's booking

Triple H has provided much-needed depth to the WWE roster by bringing back many formerly released stars and promoting talent from NXT. However, the creative team's booking of Naomi since her return has not been well-received by fans, and many were frustrated with the booking of a former SmackDown Women's Champion on the recent edition of the blue brand.

Naomi returned to WWE at Royal Rumble earlier this year after the infamous incident of May 2022, when she and Sasha Banks walked out during a taping of RAW due to issues with creative direction. The duo went on to make a name for themselves as Banks headed over to Japan while the Glowing Star joined Impact Wrestling.

While Sasha is reportedly set to join AEW, Naomi returned to her old hunting ground in January in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 36-year-old was assigned to SmackDown a few days later, and she has been a prominent part of the brand's women's division since then.

Naomi was in action on SmackDown last night, where she lost to Tiffany Stratton. Fans weren't pleased with this booking decision, as in addition to her entrance being cut short, the former champion was used as a stepping stone for someone who is just getting started with her career.

Additionally, Naomi was also the first person to be eliminated from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and thus, many share the thought that she is being punished for walking out in 2022.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Triple H stated that the landscape of WWE's women's division changed at Royal Rumble

Triple H and co. hosted another successful edition of Royal Rumble this year, with the women's battle royal match being the highlight of the night.

The high-stakes match featured the shocking return of Naomi and the main-roster debut of Jade Cargill. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan also made a comeback from injury. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace also competed in the match despite being signed to another promotion.

After the event, Triple H stated that it was a landscape-changing night. Hunter also posted pictures alongside Naomi, Jade, and Liv.

However, currently, Naomi and Jade Cargill are not involved in any program while Liv Morgan's Road to WrestleMania is also looking filled with bumps. WWE Universe would be hoping to see the three women have a strong showing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Are you impressed with Triple H's booking of WWE's women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

