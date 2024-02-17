"Triple H will fire her in two weeks," "She'll never be a star" - WWE Fans react to a recent report on 24-year-old star

Triple H's WWE regime is heading into its first WrestleMania without any creative input from Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, fans have reacted to a recent report on a 24-year-old star's future in the promotion.

Last year, Nikkita Lyons was on a hiatus for the majority of the year and returned ahead of NXT Deadline 2023. The 24-year-old WWE star immediately kicked off a feud with Blair Davenport on the developmental brand, which she eventually lost. Unfortunately, she got injured during the match.

A new report recently stated that she is injured and will miss time on the brand. The WWE Universe reacted to the report and wished her a speedy recovery. However, some fans took the opportunity and spoke about her run on the promotion's developmental brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Lyons got injured over a month after her return to the promotion and she performed less than ten matches for the brand. It will be interesting to see when Nikkita Lyons will recover and return to the developmental brand on a full-time basis.

Nikkita Lyons sent a message following her recent match on WWE NXT

WWE has been focusing on creating stars in-house on the developmental brand at a young age rather than relying on the independent circuit to create the superstars of tomorrow. One such star is Nikkita Lyons, who had a short stint on the indies before signing with the promotion.

Lyons not only gained popularity on social media, but she has worked outside the Stamford-based promotion in the field of entertainment. The highlight of her run on the developmental brand was teaming up with Zoey Stark and going after the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, Stark turned heel after the duo failed and moved on the main roster after scoring a win over Lyons. Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons is once again injured after her recent return from an ACL injury. After her match against Blair Davenport, the 24-year-old star addressed her loss and sent a message after the show:

"My roar will never be silenced. Like Rocky said, it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Expand Tweet

The nature of Lyons' injury was not revealed and it will be interesting to see when the star returns to the promotion.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Nikkita Lyons a speedy recovery from her injury.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE