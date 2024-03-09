"Triple H will make him destroy Gunther in minutes" - WWE fans react to 36-year-old star's current run

Gunther became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion under the creative genius of Triple H. Recently, fans reacted to a top star's run with the promotion and came up with several intriguing possibilities for the star, including the one where he becomes the next Intercontinental Champion.

A few years ago, Dominik Dijakovic went from T-Bar to Dijak on the developmental brand under Shawn Michael's leadership. The talented star has been through creative hell on the main roster under Vince McMahon's old regime, mainly during the Pandemic and the Thunderdome Era.

Recently, the star impressed fans across the globe with his death-defying moonsault from the top of the cage during an Asylum match against Joe Gacy on an episode of WWE NXT. The fans reacted to the match and his run with promotion as Dijak.

Check out some reactions below:

The 36-year-old WWE star has built equity by establishing himself as a major commodity in the company's developmental brand. It will be interesting to see when the management decides to pull the trigger on Dijak by reintroducing him to the main roster as an unstoppable force.

Dijak reflects on his second run with WWE; sends heartfelt message to Triple H and Shawn Michaels

The journey of Triple H and Shawn Michaels as full-time performers on the road to creative heads in the promotion has been commendable and unfathomable. The Game and the Heartbreak Kid have been guiding and shaping the young minds of the current generation in the Stamford-based promotion.

Several stars across the world who have worked with the legendary duo are aware of their knowledge and acumen for the sport. The current generation of wrestlers has been thriving in terms of booking and storylines under the new regime following the complete merger with UFC.

Recently, Dijak competed in an unusual match against long-time rival Joe Gacy. After the match, the 36-year-old WWE star reflected on his second run with the developmental brand and sent a heartfelt message to the members of D-Generation-X for giving him a second chance:

"People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH"

WWE's developmental brand is heading towards Stand & Deliver 2024. Meanwhile, the superstars on the main roster are busy on the Road to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

