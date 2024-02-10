"Triple H will regret this" - Fans react to 27-year old star's emotional message after WWE release

WWE is known for releasing wrestlers whenever they are deemed surplus to requirements. Triple H has seemingly continued that trend as former NXT Level Up star Amari Miller announced her departure from the company, and fans had plenty to say about it.

Amari Miller joined the global wrestling juggernaut in 2021 and has been used primarily as a talent on NXT and NXT Level Up. She has wrestled against some notable names like Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton.

Her most recent match came on an episode of NXT Level Up in January when she lost to Jaida Parker. Amari Miller took to her Instagram to announce her departure from the company.

"Pickup up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and i have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens! Will i keep wrestling who knows, will i lace up my boots again in the future possibly. I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and i will NEVER take it back!! On to the next chapter of my life! Thank you Coaches, WWE, and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans were bullshi**ers wishing me bad during my career lol. Much love! CAMRON CLAY FKA AMARI MILLER," wrote Miller.

Ryback believes Triple H's days in WWE are numbered

Triple H became the head booker of World Wrestling Entertainment following Vince McMahon's retirement. While he has enjoyed a successful run, recent events involving The Rock has cast some undertainty over The Game's future.

The Rock recently joined the TKO Board of Directors and Ryback believes this could eventually lead to Triple H's exit from the company.

"Triple H and many more within WWE may be hearing these words very soon: 'You're fired!' There's a whole lot more going on than meets the eye with this whole Vince McMahon s*x trafficking scandal. And the news that is going to come out with all of this and The Rock being placed on the board of directors for TKO. It is being reported that allegedly The Rock now has more power within WWE than Triple H." [0:02 - 0:35]

The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are involved in a convoluted storyline over the WrestleMania XL main event. It remains to be seen how the head booker solves the conundrum.

