"Triple H you’re not cooking at all," "Don't waste it" - WWE Universe disappointed in Hunter's booking of top star

WWE's landscape changed once Triple H became the creative head and booked shows every week. However, fans were disappointed with The Game as the company hosted a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden and couldn't find a place for LA Knight on the main show.

Earlier this month, LA Knight failed to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, Triple H assured the audience that WWE is aware of his growing popularity and the company has plans for him down the line.

Unfortunately, LA Knight did not make it to the main show in Madison Square Garden when the company returned for Friday Night SmackDown. Instead, fans got to witness Knight attack Hit Row in a dark segment ahead of the show, which further disappointed the wrestling world and made them question Hunter's booking of Knight.

Check out some of the reactions below:

📝 @crewszn



Triple H doing everything in his power to kill the LA Knight hype



Imagine not putting one of your hottest stars on the card in one of the most historical venues
Triple H doing everything in his power to kill the LA Knight hype
#Smackdown

Triple h really hates LA knight for hide him from the main show

Decca @Decca_67 No la knight on smackdown



But triple h says things are on the horizon for him?



No la knight on smackdown
But triple h says things are on the horizon for him?
Yeah ok

I don't maybe triple h is just that stupid to have no idea what to do with the megastar LA knight he should be in raw

paden @SpiderHarris no LA Knight on the show????? Triple H you’re not cooking at all. no LA Knight on the show????? Triple H you’re not cooking at all.

The Bloodline's segment was around 40 minutes, and it could be the reason why several matches and segments were rushed during the show.

This could also be the reason why Hunter was unable to book LA Knight on the main show as fans wanted. The clip of Knight surpassed The Tribal Court segment in views on Twitter.

Triple H reveals why LA Knight lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Last month, LA Knight defeated Montez Ford and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Fans were under the impression that Knight would be Mr. Money in the Bank 2023 after getting cheered during every weekly show and live event.

Unfortunately, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day won the match, and fans were heartbroken for Knight. During the post-WWE Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H addressed Knight's growing popularity and spoke about his loss from the event.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started," said Triple H.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.

