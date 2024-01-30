Trish Stratus, Mickie James and many others react to Bayley's heartfelt post after WWE Royal Rumble

Bayley created history at the 2024 edition of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble. Not only did she win the whole thing, but she set the record for the longest time spent in a single women's Rumble match. Following her victory, several stars reacted to her post on Instagram.

The leader of Damage CTRL entered the 30-woman match at the third spot and lasted a whopping 1 hour, 3 minutes and 3 seconds. She scored a total of seven eliminations, which was second only to Nia Jax, who dumped eight women out of the ring.

Bayley had to battle Liv Morgan in the final stages of the match and came out on top to secure a WrestleMania title match. While she may be a heel on-screen, Bayley received a lot of adoration from her peers on social media, from the likes of Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Natalya, and Indi Hartwell.

Bayley sent a warning to Rhea Ripley following WWE Royal Rumble 2024

After winning the Royal Rumble, Bayley is now eligible to pick a champion of her choosing to go after at the Showcase of the Immortals.

She can go after the Judgment Day's Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, or her fellow Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky, who is the WWE Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley teased an Iron Women's Match on Twitter/X and the Royal Rumble winner welcomed the idea. She even bragged about being unbeaten in that match type.

"I’m 1-0 in that match. (It was the first women’s main event on a PLE ever). Let’s go 👹," she wrote.

Bayley and Sasha Banks had one of the most acclaimed women's matches in WWE history at NXT TakeOver: Respect in 2015. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion picked up the win in an Iron Women Match over the former IWGP Women's Champion with three falls over two.

