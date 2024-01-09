"True leader" - WWE Universe speculates about major RAW announcement involving The Judgment Day

After two whole years of molding the group into what it is today on WWE programming, The Judgment Day is now a faction of five, dominating Monday Night RAW.

The latest development is the consistent involvement of veteran R-Truth in their segments on TV. He defeated JD McDonagh on the December 18, 2023, edition of RAW. The bout had a stipulation that the winner will only be retained as a member of the stable.

Last week, yet again, R-Truth one-upped the faction, with an assistance from former WWE Champion and tag partner, The Miz. The duo, known together previously as The Awesome Truth, defeated JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

Ahead of tonight's follow-up edition of the flagship show after RAW: Day 1, WWE has announced that a special R-Truth interview will be aired on the show.

This has led to fans speculation. Being a beloved veteran of WWE, many wonder what Truth has in store for RAW. Moreover, a large section of the fanbase are enjoying his push.

Check out some reactions below:

Rhea Ripley clarifies the WWE veteran's status as a member of The Judgment Day

At least according to a section of fans, the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, is deemed the unofficial leader of the group. While appearing on WWE 2024 Preview Special show recently, Ripley asserted:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it."

R-Truth's contributions to WWE is tremendous in the last decade. However, the only time he was part of the main event scene was all the way back in 2011. The consistency of his new push remains to be seen on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, check out which member of The Judgment Day did Truth pick as his favorite wrestler and the reason for it here.

