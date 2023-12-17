Bianca Belair is currently fighting Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown along with other talented women on the brand. However, fans recently reacted to the unfortunate news of the multi-time champion missing out nearly a year after her match against a member of the heinous stable.

Last week, Charlotte Flair was injured during a match on Friday Night SmackDown against Damage CTRL's Asuka. The Queen hit a moonsault on The Empress outside the ring, which caused the said injury. The match quickly ended, but Flair was seen in pain.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will most likely miss nine months of action ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. Fans were heartbroken as they expected big storylines to take place around Flair and Belair in the coming year, possibly for the WWE Women's Championship.

Check out some reactions below:

There were rumors and speculations around a possible Flair vs. Belair for WrestleMania 40 for the title. However, the nature of the injury is quite serious, and The Queen is set to miss a considerable amount of in-ring time. It will be interesting to see what WWE does next.

Charlotte Flair was originally supposed to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Charlotte Flair has almost achieved every possible goal that a female competitor aims for in the promotion. The Queen has her eyes set on breaking her father and John Cena's record as World Champion, and it's highly likely that it will happen before the end of her career.

However, there were other plans for The Queen at the moment before her unfortunate injury on Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi opened up about Charlotte Flair and revealed how the two were supposed to go after tag team gold.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi. [From 21:25 to 22:08]

Unfortunately, plans have changed after Flair's knee injury, and it will be interesting to see what the management does with Shotzi in the meantime.

We at Sportskeeda wish Charlotte Flair a swift recovery.

