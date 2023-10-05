"Everybody tryna get a piece of Rhea," "Trying to tick Dom Dom off" - 38-year-old WWE star shooting his shot on RAW leaves fans in splits

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is on top of the RAW brand thanks to her work and alliance with Judgment Day. A 38-year-old star recently tried flirting with Rhea on Monday night, leaving fans in splits.

The Nightmare has been the glue holding Judgment Day on RAW. While many believed that Finn Balor was the leader of the faction, it looks like Mami has taken over as the most popular star in the group. On the latest edition of RAW, Jey Uso tried to shoot his shot with the RAW Superstar.

Rhea Ripley had returned to the show after some time off, and Jey claimed that he missed her along with the rest of the WWE Universe. His comments drew a great response from fans on-screen. That’s not all, as WWE took to its Twitter handle to ask fans if they missed Mami too.

The post saw some hilarious responses from the WWE Universe, who claimed he was trying to get to the Women's World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have seen Jey Uso trying to build a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley for some time. While there was not much at first, it looks like fans caught onto the angle and started making some memes on social media.

Dominik Mysterio has not lost Rhea Ripley as he won back the WWE NXT North American Championship

The latest episode of RAW saw Rhea Ripley humiliate Dominik Mysterio for his loss against Trick Williams at No Mercy. She gave him an ultimatum to win back the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday night or not return.

Dominik was outdone by Trick Williams on NXT the very next night until Judgment Day showed up to distract the champion. “Dirty” Dom needed much help from Judgment Day and JD McDonagh to defeat Trick and end his title reign in three days.

The win allowed Dominik to stay with his Mami and remain a member of Judgment Day. It looks like Jey Uso will continue to piss off “Dirty” Dom with his antics for as long as he stays in a rivalry with the faction.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley betray Judgment Day to join Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.