"Turn the man heel" - WWE Universe has massive plans for 37-year-old star ahead of SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is on the horizon, and the company has been making some big plans for some superstars. Meanwhile, fans believe that Matt Riddle should go through a major character change ahead of the show to stay relevant.

Riddle is one of the biggest names on the main roster. However, the superstar has struggled to get extended rivalries against top stars. He is currently involved in a rivalry against Gunther and his faction Imperium.

The Original Bro’s rose to fame after he partnered with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. The two had an incredible run before injuries took a toll on The Viper and sidelined him. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle has run into his fair share of problems.

Many fans have turned against him in recent months, but a few want to see him do something different to make his character more interesting.

A fan pitched the question as to what Triple H should do to book Riddle ahead of SummerSlam.

Many fans had some negative things to say about the WWE star. However, others suggested that he should turn heel ahead of SummerSlam. That could put him in a rivalry with or against Randy Orton if the latter makes his return soon.

Some fans want to see him return to NXT and compete for a top title on the brand. That could help him regain some momentum before returning to the main roster.

A rivalry between a babyface Randy Orton and a heel Matt Riddle would be great ahead of the premium live event. It would be interesting to see how the two men work against each other with their roles reversed. The massive plan could give a boost to The Original Bro’s career.

Drew McIntyre could team up with Matt Riddle ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank after Gunther defeated Matt Riddle. The Scottish Warrior delivered a Claymore to The Ring General to make a massive statement.

He once again saved Riddle from an attack by Imperium on RAW after MITB, following which he spoke about The Original Bro on WWE’s The Bump. McIntyre called Riddle a “madman” for wrestling barefoot in the ring.

"I don't know how he doesn't break his toes and break his ankle every week. I've got to tape my ankles up, then put them in my wrestling boots to ensure they are okay. He is an absolute madman," said McIntyre.

Fans could see Matt Riddle team up with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Randy Orton’s return could further bolster the alliance, and give WWE a huge match for Imperium at The Greatest Party of the Summer.

Do you want to see Matt Riddle turn heel ahead of WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

