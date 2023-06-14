Twitter believes 39-year-old star could return to help Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank

A member of the WWE Universe has an interesting theory regarding Cody Rhodes' match at Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will occur at the 02 Arena in London on July 1st. Cody Rhodes will be in action at the premium live event but will not compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. Following WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes got into a bitter rivalry with Brock Lesnar that still hasn't been resolved.

The American Nightmare got the better of Lesnar at Backlash in Puerto Rico, but The Beast responded with a victory over Rhodes at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody is scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, and Rhea Ripley will likely be ringside for the match. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter account asked fans who they think will win the bout between Cody and Dominik at Money in the Bank, and most picked Rhodes.

A wrestling fan suggested Brandi Rhodes return to the company at Money in the Bank to even the odds against The Judgment Day in case Rhea Ripley tries to get involved in the match. Brandi hasn't returned to wrestling since the power couple exited AEW in 2022:

"Cody. Wife Brandi Rhodes will even it up," tweeted a wrestling fan.

Jim Cornette on Cody Rhodes' future in WWE

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently discussed Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Brock Lesnar and what the future holds for the 37-year-old.

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran said that the company has established that Lesnar isn't coming back immediately. The two superstars will likely clash once again at SummerSlam this year:

"I think they're probably trying to stretch this, to I don't know what date SummerSlam is this summer. But we need a couple of months out of this. So he says Brock is in his annual hibernation, so we won't see him for a while, and they kinda boo. So we've established that Brock is not coming back immediately. He can't fight him again till his arm is well. So we're not gonna see Brock again till Cody's arm heals." [From 4:08 - 4:34]

You can check out the full video below:

Despite coming up short at WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe is still behind Cody Rhodes. It will be fascinating to see if he ever gets the chance to finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes