Twitter erupts with jokes after The Undertaker reveals what he told Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

Wrestling Twitter had a field day over The Undertaker, revealing what he told Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX.

On the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was involved in a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. During the final moments of the segment, The Deadman whispered something in Wyatt's ear.

Fans have been wondering since then as to what The American Badass said to the former Universal Champion.

The WWE veteran recently revealed exactly what he said to Wyatt on RAW XXX:

"I just let him know too that, you know, my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on maybe questions that he has moving forward. So, yeah, it was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do," Taker said.

The comments quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and received tons of hilarious reactions from WWE fans.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

The Undertaker also opened up in detail about comparisons with Bray Wyatt

Over the years, fans have made a long list of comparisons between The Phenom and Bray Wyatt. WWE presented both characters as spooky entities that possess supernatural powers.

The WWE legend opened up about the same and made it clear that Wyatt is unique in his own way, and it's unfair to compare the two gimmicks.

"There's obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think, you know, he's his own guy. He's his own character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did."

Bray Wyatt made his main roster debut in 2013 and made an impact right away with a win over WWE legend Kane.

He went on to engage in battles with top superstars, including John Cena, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Roman Reigns, and many more. He is a former WWE Champion and one of the most respected individuals in the company today.

