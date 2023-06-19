“U TRIED TO TELL THEM!!!” - Fans remind current champion that he tried to warn Bloodline members about Roman Reigns

WWE fans reminded a current champion that he tried to warn two Bloodline members about Roman Reigns.

Ever since betraying Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn has done everything he can to warn Jimmy and Jey Uso about the Tribal Chief. However, all those pleas fell on deaf ears until recently.

Roman's recent mistreatment of The Usos resulted in Jimmy superkicking his cousin in the face at WWE Night of Champions. To make matters much more worse for the Tribal Chief, Jey Uso also aligned with his brother. He superkicked Reigns this past week on SmackDown and made his exit from the faction. Since then it looks like a line has been drawn in The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn recently responded to The Uso's tweet saying that Roman deserved to be kicked in the face.

"...," tweeted Sami.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans were quick to hit reply and remind Zayn that he tried to warn The Usos about Roman all along.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor @SamiZayn THEY FINALLY SAW THE LIGHT! You were right all along @SamiZayn THEY FINALLY SAW THE LIGHT! You were right all along 😉

One fan said that he would love to see Sami and The Usos together.

Ayomi @Ayobami550 @SamiZayn ‍ I’d love to see Sami and the Usos together @WWE Wow about timeI’d love to see Sami and the Usos together @SamiZayn @WWE Wow about time ❤️‍🔥 I’d love to see Sami and the Usos together 😍

Another fan indicated that Sami was successful in splitting up The Bloodline.

Konnan says WWE has to find somebody to take the title off Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on a roll since he won the Universal Championship almost three years ago. He has defeated everyone who has stepped up to face him.

Throughout his long reign, he has beaten John Cena, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and many more WWE Superstars. Reigns even crossed a 1000 days as Champion and is looking even more unstoppable despite the recent events surrounding The Bloodline.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke on his podcast Keepin it 100 where he said that WWE has to find somebody to take the titles off him soon. According to the WCW veteran, Roman is already over and doesn't need it anymore.

"They gotta find somebody to take that belt off of him [Roman Reigns]. [He's like doing a Floyd Mayweather gimmick] Yeah. You gotta give the rub to somebody else, bro. He's already is over. How much over are you gonna get him, you know what I'm saying. What I used to say about Cena all the time. He's already over. You gotta keep, you know," he said on Keepin' It 100. [From 16:26 - 16:50]

Reigns is set to team with Solo Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank in London, England. The match is being dubbed the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. It will be interesting to see if The Usos will be able to defeat Reigns and Sikoa.

Who do you think. will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

