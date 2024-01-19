"Uh oh" "Protect this man" - WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins being pulled from Monday Night RAW

WWE Universe has been left worried over the news of Seth Rollins being pulled from next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary has been putting in a shift ever since he became the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins has embodied the spirit of a fighting champion, going tooth and nail to retain his title every time he has clashed against several superstars.

Most recently, The Architect put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal in the main event of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins, however, suffered an injury in his left leg, but ultimately, he pulled through and won the match.

However, reports have come out stating that his injury may be severe, with WWE pulling him from upcoming live events and next week's edition of RAW.

WWE Superstar CM Punk accused Seth Rollins of being jealous of him

There were a lot of reactions to CM Punk's return to WWE after he was nearly a decade away from the Stamford-based company. However, the most vocal and intense reaction to Punk's return was from Seth Rollins himself, who was far from happy after seeing the sight of the Second City Saint at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year.

The Visionary also made his feelings known for The Straight Edge Superstar in their confrontation on an episode of Monday Night RAW. CM Punk was recently asked about what he thought of Seth Rollins, and he did not waste time taking some shots against his rival in a recent interview.

Punk accused the current World Heavyweight Champion of being jealous of him and reminded him that he was entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint further stated that if Rollins was still holding the world title once the dust was settled, then they could settle their differences in the ring.

"What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that's how I approach it. Maybe he's jealous, maybe he's envious, it's not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring," CM Punk said.

It looks as if Punk's statement seems to imply that he is ready to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and come straight after Rollins.

Who do you think should feud with CM Punk if Seth Rollins is ruled out? Sound off in the comments section below!

