"Unbelievable potential" - Fans erupt as 27-year-old World Champion is tipped to join WWE

WWE fans were treated to some pleasant surprises at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Wrestling veteran Booker T believes that one of the stars who showed up at the premium live event should join the Stamford-based company soon.

The Royal Rumble hosted the men’s and women’s elimination matches this year. Fans saw Jade Cargill make her in-ring debut at the event, while Liv Morgan finally returned from injury to make a mark.

During the contest, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace entered the match to send the crowd into a frenzy. She broke open the forbidden door to make a cameo in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Following the show, Booker T suggested that WWE should sign Jordynne Grace to the company. His comments were met with a mixed response from fans, with many claiming that the Stamford-based company could do a lot more with her.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

After her work in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, fans are ready to see Grace in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans simply want to see an agreement between WWE and TNA to let stars from both promotions compete from time to time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some dream matches are awaiting the top star in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans think that TNA Wrestling will be unable to cope with Jordynne Grace leaving the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Grace’s arrival into the Stamford-based company could give fans some big dream matches. Jordynne could clash with some big names, including Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Jade Cargill.

WWE is looking to shape up some women’s feuds ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Bayley won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania XL. The Role Model will choose the champion of her choice later this week.

Apart from that, no other match is currently clear for the mega event. While fans have a fair idea where some of the top men are heading on the Road to WrestleMania, the women seem to have less of a direction.

Becky Lynch could get a big match at The Show of Shows this year. Fans could see her compete against Jade Cargill or Nia Jax at the show. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship if Bayley picks IYO SKY as her opponent.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture is also wide open, and fans can hope to see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill team up to win the titles.

Do you want to see some more top stars join the Stamford-based company soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.