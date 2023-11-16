Undefeated WWE Hall Of Famer makes life-changing decision at 52-years-old

The WWE Hall Of Fame is one of the most coveted awards given to anyone who has worked with the promotion. The award signifies the contribution made by that individual to the promotion. In a few select instances, the honor to call oneself a WWE Hall Of Famer is given to stars who may never have wrestled for the company.

One such star who hadn't wrestled for WWE before becoming a Hall Of Famer is Snoop Dogg. The hip-hop star was inducted into the immortalized list in 2016 when he became the first musician to be a part of the celebrity wing of the famous list.

Snoop Dogg took to X to share a life update that not many of his fans saw coming. If you have been a fan of the rapper, you will know that he is accustomed to a certain lifestyle. Through his social media profile, Snoop updated his fans that he has decided to give up "smoke".

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

How is the WWE Hall Of Famer undefeated?

Snoop Dogg has officially wrestled one match during his appearances in WWE. The moment came at WrestleMania 39, where he was the co-host of the show along with The Miz.

On night two of the Show of Shows, Snoop Dogg put the A-Lister in an impromptu match against a returning Shane McMahon. Unfortunately for McMahon, he injured himself during the match. While there was confusion all around, the WWE Hall Of Famer took it upon himself to finish the match.

Snoop Dogg laid the Miz out with a punch and hit him with his version of the People's Elbow. The match quickly ended thereafter when Snoop pinned The Miz, starting an undefeated streak in the company.

