Unexpected major WWE superstar surprisingly costing Cody Rhodes title match versus Roman Reigns is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested a scenario in which Triple H could cost Cody Rhodes his championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare will have his final chance to win Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he squares off against The Tribal Chief in the main event of this year's Show of Shows. The match will be contested under Bloodline Rules if Rhodes and Seth Rollins lose a massive tag team bout against Reigns and The Rock on night one.

While many expect The Final Boss to interfere in the championship match, Bully Ray claimed on the Busted Open podcast that The Game could be the one to cost Rhodes his title shot.

"Imagine The Rock is in the ring and he's about to do Cody Rhodes in on night two, 'Time to play the game.' Boom, that f***ing place explodes. Hunter comes down, he's face to face with Rocky, turns around, boot on Cody, Pedigree. Roman comes in, one, two, three. And now the story becomes the Attitude Era versus this new era. I just got goosebumps, guys, because I like that story of the Attitude Era versus the New Era," he said. [9:50 - 10:42]

Cody Rhodes must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, says veteran

Unlike the scenario suggested by Bully Ray, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Cody Rhodes must finish his story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The former superstar stated on the Gigantic Pop podcast that he would be heartbroken if The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns.

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely. Yes, yes, yes, yes. I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't," he said.

A few weeks ago, Rhodes vowed on RAW to win the championship and hand it to his mother. However, The Rock claimed the only belt "Mama Rhodes" would get is his weight belt covered in her son's blood.

