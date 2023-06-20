Unexpected WWE star must dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion, says veteran (Exclusive)

It's still early days in Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign, but Vince Russo is backing WWE to let Bron Breakker dethrone The Visionary.

Seth Rollins' advertised open challenge didn't happen on this week's RAW after Finn Balor attacked the champion. The titleholder is still scheduled to face Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush, and he will surely not be fully fit from a kayfabe standpoint heading into the match.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the possible reason why WWE booked Balor to assault Rollins was so that the champion wasn't 100% while facing Breakker.

"They did the whole thing because they set up the NXT thing [Rollins vs. Breakker], and now Seth is going into NXT hurt. So, oh my god, 'Is Bron Breakker going to beat Seth because Seth is hurt?' That's why they set the whole thing up that way," explained the former WWE writer. [14:00 - 14:40]

When asked about Bron Breakker's chances of pulling off a massive win against Seth Rollins, Vince Russo said he would have personally pushed the 25-year-old superstar to win World Heavyweight Championship.

Russo has always been accustomed to writing angles with some shock value, and having Breakker defeat Rollins would certainly be one of the biggest upsets in recent times.

"I mean, he should! It's what I would do. But, you know, it's not obvious. I guess you can have a match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to see if Finn Balor gets his shot or Seth gets his rematch." [14:41 - 15:00]

Vince Russo on a potential three-way program featuring Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker

Another option pitched during Sportskeeda's post-RAW show was to have Seth Rollins retain his championship but not remove Bron Breakker from the title picture.

Vince Russo felt that WWE could go down that path, ensuring they could protect at least two superstars. Unfortunately for Finn Balor, he would not gain much from such a scenario as he's the only talent that "doesn't mean anything," according to Russo.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Yeah, I mean, you can do that. Now you've got three people in there. You can protect whoever you want if you want to protect Seth. He beats Finn Balor, never beats Bron Breakker, and if you want to protect Bron Breakker, he beats Finn Balor. Obviously, Finn Balor is the guy that doesn't mean anything. He means absolutely zero. So, yeah, bro, whoever wants to be protected will be protected, [and] the other guy will take the fall on Finn Balor." [15:01 - 16:00]

