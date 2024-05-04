Unhappy SmackDown star not booked for WWE Backlash flips off fans in France

A major WWE Superstar who has not been booked for tonight's Backlash France Premium Live Event gave the middle finger to the wrestling fans on SmackDown.

The star being discussed here is Karrion Kross. At WrestleMania XL, The Doom Walker and Authors of Pain (The Final Testament) suffered a massive upset at the hands of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (The Pride).

Following the 2024 Draft, The Final Testament members were looking to bounce back from their 'Mania loss. However, the trio is not booked for the Backlash event. On this week's blue brand, Kross' stablemates Akam and Rezar faced Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne of New Catch Republic in a tag team match.

The Authors of Pain picked up a huge win ahead of the premium live event, but the crowd was having none of it and they heavily booed the SmackDown heel group. This surely ticked off the former NXT Champion and he expressed his anger to fans in France.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video that showed Karrion Kross flipping off the bird to the WWE Universe as he walked backstage after the match. Check out the uncensored clip here.

Karrion Kross sent a message to a former WWE Champion after his release

After Jinder Mahal was let go from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2024, The Doom Walker sent out a heartfelt message to him.

The Modern Day Maharaja was released along with Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahan), Xyon Quinn, and Xia Li. The 37-year-old star had a good start this year as he was involved in a segment with The Rock and also faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in January.

The leader of Final Testament took to social media to pen down a heartwarming message to Jinder Mahal following his WWE release. Kross wrote:

"That’s my guy. Met him working Japan for Inoki and got me on my first India tour pre WWE. Worked in front of 50,000 people with Khali’s event and got to spend time in a new country/culture. Never asked me for anything in return. There’s tons of us he’s looked out for. Looking forward to watching this. #GoodBrother."

Check out the former NXT Champion's tweet below:

Fans have to wait and see what the future holds for Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar following the Backlash Premium Live Event.

